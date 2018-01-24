SK Hynix posts record 4th qtr profit as chip demand remains firm

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter operating profit nearly tripled from a year earlier to a record high, beating market expectations on strong demand for memory chips.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said October-December profit was 4.5 trillion won ($4.23 billion). That compared with a 4.3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 12 analysts.

Revenue rose 69 percent to 9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,063.9700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)