FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
UPDATE 1-Skanska warns Q2 profit to be hit by project writedowns
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 1-Skanska warns Q2 profit to be hit by project writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Books SEK 420 mln writedown in U.S. civil ops

* Makes SEK 360 mln writedown in Britain

* Sees Q2 op profit of SEK 1.5 bln vs year-ago 1.7 bln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Skanska is writing down the value of projects in the United States and Britain, the Swedish construction group said on Friday, resulting in a fall in second-quarter operating earnings.

Skanska said it was booking writedowns of 420 million Swedish crowns ($50.3 million) in its U.S. civil operations business and a writedown of 360 million on British projects.

After the writedowns, operating income was expected to fall to about 1.5 billion crowns from 1.7 billion a year earlier.

The mean analyst forecast for second quarter operating profit at Skanska was 1.9 billion crowns, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Skanska is due to publish its earnings on July 20.

"In the U.S. civil operations the project writedowns are mainly due to not achieving estimated production rates and projects being delayed," the company said in a statement.

"To reduce organisational costs and restore profitability the U.S. civil operations will focus on its core geographies and product lines going forward."

Skanska said the writedowns in Britain also stemmed from slower-than-expected production rates and delays, with estimated penalties and multiple changes driven by clients causing cost overruns.

$1 = 8.3564 Swedish crowns Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.