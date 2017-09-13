FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Builder Skanska says CEO Karlstrom to step down in 2018
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in a month

Builder Skanska says CEO Karlstrom to step down in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska said on Wednesday its long-serving chief executive would resign from the post in April 2018, serving as senior advisor until January 2019.

“Skanska’s President and CEO Johan Karlstrom has notified the Skanska AB Board of Directors that he wishes to step down,” it said in a statement.

Skanska said it had initiated the work of appointing a successor and aimed to present a new CEO by the end of the year.

Karlstrom, who joined Skanska in 1983 and has been chief executive since 2008, will also step down from Skanska’s board.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.