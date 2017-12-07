FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Skanska picks company veteran to replace retiring CEO
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Skanska picks company veteran to replace retiring CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Skanska on Thursday named company veteran Anders Danielsson as new CEO of the construction group, replacing Johan Karlstrom who said earlier this year he was stepping down after a decade at the helm.

* Anders Danielsson appointed new President and CEO of Skanska

* Danielsson, who has worked at Skanska since 1991, succeeds Karlstrom who said in September he was stepping down [nL5N1LU12S​]

* Danielsson currently serves as executive vice president with responsibility for Skanska’s construction units in the U.S. and Infrastructure Development

* Danielsson has also worked as president of Skanska Norway and Skanska Sweden​

* Danielsson will assume his new position January 1, 2018​

* Karlstrom will remain as a senior advisor until January 2019, when he will retire

* Skanska shares have slid 15.7 pct this year and the company reported a smaller than expected rise in third-quarter operating earnings, hit by writedowns in several U.S. projects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.