FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SKF to close a U.S. industrial seals plant
Sections
Featured
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 3:08 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

SKF to close a U.S. industrial seals plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SKF, the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings, said on Tuesday it would close a U.S. industrial seals manufacturing plant in Seneca, Kansas.

“Production will be transferred to other sites in North America (including) the development and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, where investments are being made in increasing technical capabilities and capacity,” SKF said in a statement.

The transfer will take place over the next 18 months with the expected loss of 170 jobs, the company said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.