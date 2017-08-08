FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sky City profits after tax slide 69 pct in FY 2017
August 8, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 5 days ago

NZ's Sky City profits after tax slide 69 pct in FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator Sky City Entertainment Group Limited on Wednesday reported its fiscal full-year profit after tax fell 69.2 percent.

The firm posted net profit after tax for the fiscal year ended June 30 of NZ$44.9 million ($32.88 million), compared with NZ$145.7 million for the previous year.

The company also said it will pay a dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, down slightly from 10.5 cents the previous year. ($1 = 1.3656 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

