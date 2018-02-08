FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:19 PM / a day ago

Casino operator SkyCity's half year profit climbs 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Friday posted a nearly 8 percent rise in underlying profit helped by a recovery in its international business.

Normalised or underlying profit was NZ$90.3 million ($65.24 million) compared to NZ$83.7 million a year ago. Revenues for the six months-ended Dec. 31 rose about 4 percent to NZ$545 million.

The company announced an interim dividend of 10 New Zealand cents per share.

$1 = 1.3841 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

