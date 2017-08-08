FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 5 days ago

Sky City shares hit over four-month low after posting FY profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand casino operator Sky City Entertainment Group Ltd fell 3.2 percent to a more than four-month low on Wednesday after the company's reported slump in full-year 2017 profit.

The stock hit NZ$3.97 ($2.91), its lowest since March 30, when the stock exchange opened after the firm posted a 69.2 percent drop in net profit after tax for the 2017 financial year.

The firm's international business had taken a hit in 2017 from reduced numbers of Chinese visitors after arrests involving its rival Crown Resorts. ($1 = 1.3648 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

