Backing Sky deal would show UK open after Brexit-James Murdoch
September 14, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

Backing Sky deal would show UK open after Brexit-James Murdoch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A decision by the British government to approve Rupert Murdoch’s bid for European pay-TV broadcaster Sky would show the country was open to inward investment as it approaches Brexit, his son James said on Thursday.

Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid for Sky was earlier on Thursday referred to the country’s competition watchdog for a 24-week investigation to examine the impact it would have on broadcasting standards and media plurality.

James Murdoch, speaking at the RTS Conference in Cambridge, said a green light for the deal would show the world that Britain remained open for inward investment as it prepares to leave the European Union.

He also said the regulator should ignore the politics and noise around the deal, saying grievances sparked by Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers over the decades should not play a role in takeover deals.

“Remove the noise and get to the facts,” he said (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Kate Holton)

