Skype disappears from app stores in China - NYT

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Skype, Microsoft Corp’s internet phone call and messaging service, has been unavailable for download from a number of app stores in China, including Apple Inc‘s, for almost a month, New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The removal led to complaints from Chinese users, who were unable to pay for Skype's services through Apple, the Times reported, adding that the disruption started in October. (nyti.ms/2B9Ttuw) "We have been notified by the Ministry of Public Security that a number of voice over internet protocol apps do not comply with local law. Therefore these apps have been removed from the app store in China," the report said, citing an Apple spokeswoman. Skype is the latest addition to the list of internet platforms, including Alphabet Inc's Google services, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which has become inaccessible to Chinese users. In recent years, Beijing has pursued a series of laws and regulations that have raised concerns from foreign companies trying to expand their user base across the country. [reut.rs/2zV7eii ] Last year, the Chinese government regulated online publication to rein in the internet as it perceives the web as a crucial domain for controlling public opinion and eliminating anti-Beijing sentiment. [reut.rs/2zV7eii ] Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to request for comments. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)