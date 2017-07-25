FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 11 days ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
    VOLKSWAGEN: The government gave the greenlight on Monday for
German carmaker Volkswagen's             plans to invest nearly
150 million euros ($174.95 million) to build a logistics centre
near its assembly plant in Bratislava that will employ 700
people.             
    here

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)                          
        
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8574 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

