2 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 15, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, June 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    VOLKSWAGEN: Workers at Volkswagen's             Slovak
factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher
wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
    INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent
month-on-month in May, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.1
percent, data showed on Wednesday.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

