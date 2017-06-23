FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23
June 23, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
    BRATISLAVA - A strike at Volkswagen's             Slovak
unit continues for the fourth day after talks on wage deal
failed on Thursday. 
    VOLKSWAGEN: A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will
continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed,
union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
    EU-IMMIGRATION: European Union leaders meeting in Brussels
will try to gloss over their feud about who takes in refugees, a
change of tactic that some diplomats have linked to Germany's
election in September.
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
