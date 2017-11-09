FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 9
November 9, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    AUTOMOTIVE: Norway-based automotive parts manufacturer
Konsberg Automotive has invested 9 million euros ($10.45
million) to expand its factory in Vrable, south-western
Slovakia. The firm will add 280 new jobs to its 920 employees by
the end of 2018 and may supply parts for a nearby Jaguar Land
Rover plant set to launch production next year. 
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
($1 = 0.8625 euros)

($1 = 0.8612 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
