Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 9

BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)

AUTOMOTIVE: Norway-based automotive parts manufacturer Konsberg Automotive has invested 9 million euros ($10.45 million) to expand its factory in Vrable, south-western Slovakia. The firm will add 280 new jobs to its 920 employees by the end of 2018 and may supply parts for a nearby Jaguar Land Rover plant set to launch production next year.