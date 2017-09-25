FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25
September 25, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
                                 
    AUTOMOTIVE: A Slovak branch of Japan's automotive components
producer Kasai          will invest 10 million euros ($11.91
million) to build a factory in southern Slovak town Levice that
will supply components to a nearby Jaguar Land Rover            
factory set to launch production next year.
    here
                                                                
   
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8394 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

