FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Slovak central bank raises countercyclical capital buffer to 1.25 percent
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a month ago

Slovak central bank raises countercyclical capital buffer to 1.25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank raised on Monday the capital buffer that banks must maintain for tough times to 1.25 percent of assets from 0.5 percent, effective August 2018.

The central bank opted in 2016 to become the first and so far the only one in the euro zone to introduce the countercyclical capital buffer to rein in the European Union's fastest growth in loans to households.

Banks must meet the initial 0.5 percent requirement from August this year. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.