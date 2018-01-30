Slovak central bank keeps countercyclical buffer at 1.25 percent

BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to maintain its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at a rate of 1.25 percent, effective from February 2019.

Slovakia became the first euro zone member to put the charge in place to tame lending. Since August 2017, banks have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent. The bank voted in last July to raise the rate to 1.25 percent, starting in August 2018.

The central bank of Lithuania in December 2017 announced a countercyclical capital buffer of 0.5 percent for its banks from end-2018. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)