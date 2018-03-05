Slovak PM says won't be pressured by president into cabinet shake-up

BRATISLAVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday he was ready to discuss political issues with his two coalition partners, but that he would not be pressured by the president to shake up his cabinet.

President Andrej Kiska called in a televised address on Sunday either for substantial changes to the government or for early elections to rebuild public trust following the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiance which shocked the country in the past week. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Robert Muller Editing by Gareth Jones)