FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Slovak PM says won't be pressured by president into cabinet shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday he was ready to discuss political issues with his two coalition partners, but that he would not be pressured by the president to shake up his cabinet.

President Andrej Kiska called in a televised address on Sunday either for substantial changes to the government or for early elections to rebuild public trust following the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiance which shocked the country in the past week. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Robert Muller Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.