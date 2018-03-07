Slovak PM Fico ready to offer solutions to keep government going

BRATISLAVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet early next week with his two coalition partners, including the Most-Hid party that is demanding the sacking of the interior minister, to try to reach agreements that will allow his government to continue.

“We will offer solutions so that Most can continue in government. I am aware of the reality and I am ready to discuss things,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Slovakia has been thrown into political crisis since an investigative journalist was found shot dead at the end of February, with the president urging a major government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust.