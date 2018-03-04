Slovak president seeks party talks as journalist killing shakes government

BRATISLAVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Sunday he would seek talks with political parties and a new government or early elections could be options to renew public trust following the case of a murdered investigative journalist that has shaken the nation.

Thousands of people marched in Bratislava and other Slovak cities on Friday for journalist Jan Kuciak, who had been looking into suspected mafia links among Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia before he was found shot dead last weekend. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)