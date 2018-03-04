FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2018 / 3:41 PM / in a day

Slovak president seeks party talks as journalist killing shakes government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Sunday he would seek talks with political parties and a new government or early elections could be options to renew public trust following the case of a murdered investigative journalist that has shaken the nation.

Thousands of people marched in Bratislava and other Slovak cities on Friday for journalist Jan Kuciak, who had been looking into suspected mafia links among Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia before he was found shot dead last weekend. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.