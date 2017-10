LJUBLJANA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Joint net profit of Slovenian banks rose to 287.6 million euros in the first seven months of the year from 272.6 million in the same period of 2016, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

Bad loans, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, fell to 3 billion euros in July or 7.3 percent of all loans, down from 7.5 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)