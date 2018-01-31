Slovenian banks' NPLs fall to 6 pct of all loans in Dec

LJUBLJANA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans in Slovenian banks fell to 2.5 billion euros ($3.11 billion) or 5.99 percent of all loans at the end of December, down from 6.7 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

Bad loans at the end of December 2016 stood at some 3.5 billion euros or 8.5 percent of all loans.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013 when bad loans represented about a fifth of all loans.

The country returned to economic growth a year later and robust economy has helped banks reduce bad loans. The government expects the economy to expand by 3.9 percent this year versus 4.4 percent in 2017, boosted by exports and investments.

Some of the biggest banks are still state owned while the rest are mainly owned by foreign banks and investors.

Those include U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management , Societe Generale, UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Sberbank.