FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian bank NLB to sell its Macedonian pension business
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 12, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Slovenian bank NLB to sell its Macedonian pension business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) plans to sell 100 percent of its Macedonian pension business NLB Nov Penziski Fond AD Skopje to Slovenian reinsurer Sava Re, the bank said on Tuesday.

It did not disclose the value of the deal but said Macedonia remains one of NLB’s strategic markets as NLB continues to own bank NLB Banka AD Skopje there.

“NLB Banka AD Skopje is one of the largest and most important banks in NLB group and ... NLB is going to increase the volume of its operations in the Republic of Macedonia even further,” NLB said.

The bank is selling off its non-core business in order to streamline its business and increase profit ahead of privatisation.

Slovenia’s government and the European Commission are in talks about a delay the sale of a majority of NLB after Slovenia in June abandoned the plan, saying the expected price, which valued the whole bank at a minumum of 1.1 billion euros, was too low.

Slovenia was supposed to sell a majority of NLB by the end of 2017 in exchange for the Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.