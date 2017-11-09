FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian government against partial sale of bank NLB
November 9, 2017 / 12:36 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Slovenian government against partial sale of bank NLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government opposes an immediate sale of any part of the country’s largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said after a government meeting on Thursday.

“The government has rejected any form of sale of NLB,” she told a news conference, adding talks with the European Commission on the matter were “constructive but difficult”.

Slovenia agreed to sell a majority stake in NLB by the end of 2017 in exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid for the bank in 2013.

Last month the Commission rejected Slovenia’s proposal to delay the sale of the bank by up to three years. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)

