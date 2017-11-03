FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Nephew sees full-year growth at lower end of guidance
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 3, 2017 / 7:15 AM / in a day

Smith & Nephew sees full-year growth at lower end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said on Friday its growth for the year would be at the lower end of its guidance after reporting a 3 percent rise in revenue for the third quarter, just missing average market expectations.

The company, in which activist investor Elliott Management is reportedly building a stake, made revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts had expected $1.16 billion, around the middle of a $1.139-1.184 billion range.

Smith & Nephew’s forecast for underlying revenue growth for the full year was between 3 and 4 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.