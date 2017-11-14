FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smiths Group quarterly revenue slips 2 pct on order timings
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 14, 2017 / 7:59 AM / Updated a day ago

Smiths Group quarterly revenue slips 2 pct on order timings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc said on Tuesday first-quarter underlying revenue fell 2 percent, hurt by order timings, but the British conglomerate kept its expectations for the year unchanged.

Smiths, which provides hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said it still expected to return to growth for financial year 2018.

The FTSE 100 company, which had agreed on a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.4 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life in October, said over 95 percent of total pension liabilities have been hedged through its liability investment strategy.

Delays in new product launches have hit the group’s largest unit, Smiths Medical, with underlying revenue declining 3 percent to 951 million pounds in its financial year ended July 31. ($1 = 0.7632 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.