February 22, 2018 / 4:19 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Snap CEO Spiegel receives $638 mln in compensation for IPO year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Spiegel’s age to 27 from 26 in paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Snap Inc Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel received $637.8 million as total compensation during 2017, the year the company went public, according to a security filing on Thursday.

The figure is based on stock-based awards worth $636.6 million and salary and other compensation worth about $1.2 million. (bit.ly/2ohmPC6)

Spiegel, the 27-year-old Snap co-founder, earned $503,205 in salary during 2016, and a $1 million bonus.

Imran Khan, Snapchat’s chief strategy officer hired from investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG in 2014, received total compensation of $100.6 million in 2017. He earned $241,539 in 2016 and a $5.2 million bonus. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

