FACTBOX-High-profile IPO performances as Snap lockup expiration looms

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Starting on Monday and extending into August, early investors, employees and other insiders of Snap Inc will be allowed to sell shares for the first time since the company's $3.4 billion initial public offer in March. Ahead of the release of up to hundreds of millions of the Snapchat owner's shares onto the market, here are some high-profile debuts in the technology sector in recent years, and their performances around their lockup period expiration. IPO date IPO lock-up exp. Pct chng Pct chng Life pct price date (LUED) to LUED on LUED change* Facebook May 17, 2012 $38 Nov 14, 2012 -47.74% 12.60% 336% Twitter Nov 6, 2013 $26 May 6, 2014 49.04% -17.80% -24.6% Zynga Dec 15, 2011 $10 July 6, 2012 -45.60% -1.47% -62.8% Yelp March 1, 2012 $15 Aug 29, 2012 21.70% 22.50% 116.3% GoPro June 25, 2014 $24 Dec 23, 2014 141% 6.1% -65.9% Trivago Dec 15, 2016 $11 June 14, 2017 70.9% -1.54% 111.5% Sources: nasdaq.com / Reuters * To market close July 26, 2017 (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)