FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
FACTBOX-High-profile IPO performances as Snap lockup expiration looms
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
July 28, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 10 days ago

FACTBOX-High-profile IPO performances as Snap lockup expiration looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Starting on Monday and extending into August,
early investors, employees and other insiders of Snap Inc will be
allowed to sell shares for the first time since the company's $3.4 billion
initial public offer in March.
    Ahead of the release of up to hundreds of millions of the Snapchat owner's
shares onto the market, here are some high-profile debuts in the technology
sector in recent years, and their performances around their lockup period
expiration.
      
    
             IPO date      IPO   lock-up exp.   Pct chng  Pct chng   Life pct
                          price   date (LUED)   to LUED    on LUED    change*
 Facebook  May 17, 2012    $38   Nov 14, 2012   -47.74%    12.60%      336%
 Twitter    Nov 6, 2013    $26    May 6, 2014    49.04%    -17.80%    -24.6%
  Zynga    Dec 15, 2011    $10   July 6, 2012   -45.60%    -1.47%     -62.8%
   Yelp    March 1, 2012   $15   Aug 29, 2012    21.70%    22.50%     116.3%
  GoPro    June 25, 2014   $24   Dec 23, 2014     141%      6.1%      -65.9%
 Trivago   Dec 15, 2016    $11   June 14, 2017   70.9%     -1.54%     111.5%
 Sources: nasdaq.com / Reuters
* To market close July 26, 2017  
     

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.