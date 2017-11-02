FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin's profit more than doubles on WS Atkins deal
November 2, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 20 hours

SNC-Lavalin's profit more than doubles on WS Atkins deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins .

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$103.6 million ($80.64 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$43.3 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$2.63 billion from C$2.17 billion, with WS Atkins contributing C$805.3 million. ($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

