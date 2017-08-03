FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited from lower expenses and income taxes, while demand in its core engineering and construction (E&C) business fell.

The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses fell nearly 8 percent to C$185.3 million ($147 million) in the second quarter ended June 30.

Revenue from its E&C unit, its biggest business, fell 8.6 percent to C$1.87 billion due a decline in demand in the oil and gas, and power and infrastructure sectors.

Total revenue declined to C$1.93 billion from C$2.10 billion.

Net income attributable to SNC’s shareholders was C$136.4 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with C$88.5 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2592 Canadian dollars)

Reporting By Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.