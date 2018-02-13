Reuters recognized with 31 awards at Society of News Design’s Best of Digital Design Competition

This week, Reuters was awarded thirty-one prizes in the Society of News Design (SND)’s Best of Digital Design competition. The SND competition honors journalistic, visual and technical excellence.

Reuters was honored with a Gold medal in the “Portfolio Award” for “Mass exodus: The Scale of the Rohingya crisis”. View the graphic here.

Reuters also received Silver medal in the categories of “Feature Coverage” for coverage of the Rohingya crisis in “A desperate escape” (view here) and for “Organization Portfolio” for Special Report “Wonsom: Where Tourism Meets Tanks” (view here).

Additionally, Reuters was honored with twenty-eight Awards of Excellence, including designs for Special Reports “Shock Tactics” and “The Body Trade,” and coverage of Venezuela and North Korea’s weapons program.

View Reuters entire portfolio of wins on Society of News Design’s announcement page here

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Susan dot Temple at thomsonreuters dot com