February 12, 2018 / 3:08 PM / a day ago

AFC Champions League Fixtures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week

 Monday, February 12 fixtures (GMT)
 Lokomotiv             v  Al Wahda          (1100)
 Al Duhail             v  Zob Ahan          (1315)
 Tractor Sazi          v  Al Ahli           (1530)
 Al Jazira             v  Al Gharafa        (1530)
 Tuesday, February 13 fixtures (GMT)
 Melbourne Victory     v  Ulsan             (0830)
 Kawasaki Frontale     v  Shanghai SIPG     (1000)
 Jeonbuk Motors        v  Kashiwa Reysol    (1030)
 Tianjin Quanjian      v  Kitchee           (1200)
 Persepolis            v  Nasaf             (1345)
 Al Wasl               v  Al Sadd           (1500)
 Al Rayyan             v  Esteghlal         (1510)
 Al Hilal              v  Al Ain            (1725)
 Wednesday, February 14 fixtures (GMT)
 Sydney                v  Suwon Bluewings   (0830)
 Guangzhou Evergrande  v  Buriram United    (0900)
 Kashima Antlers       v  Shanghai Shenhua  (1000)
 Jeju United           v  Cerezo Osaka      (1045)
 Monday, February 19 fixtures (GMT)
 Zob Ahan              v  Lokomotiv         (1230)
 Al Wahda              v  Al Duhail         (1450)
 Al Gharafa            v  Tractor Sazi      (1500)
 Al Ahli               v  Al Jazira         (1710)
