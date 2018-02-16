FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:06 AM / 2 days ago

AFC Champions League Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend

 Monday, February 19 fixtures (GMT)
 Zob Ahan        v  Lokomotiv          (1230)
 Al Wahda        v  Al Duhail          (1450)
 Al Gharafa      v  Tractor Sazi       (1500)
 Al Ahli         v  Al Jazira          (1710)
 Tuesday, February 20 fixtures (GMT)
 Ulsan           v  Kawasaki Frontale  (1000)
 Kashiwa Reysol  v  Tianjin Quanjian   (1030)
 Kitchee         v  Jeonbuk Motors     (1200)
 Shanghai SIPG   v  Melbourne Victory  (1200)
 Nasaf           v  Al Wasl            (1300)
 Al Ain          v  Al Rayyan          (1510)
 Al Sadd         v  Persepolis         (1530)
 Esteghlal       v  Al Hilal           (1530)
