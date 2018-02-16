Feb 16 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend Monday, February 19 fixtures (GMT) Zob Ahan v Lokomotiv (1230) Al Wahda v Al Duhail (1450) Al Gharafa v Tractor Sazi (1500) Al Ahli v Al Jazira (1710) Tuesday, February 20 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Kawasaki Frontale (1000) Kashiwa Reysol v Tianjin Quanjian (1030) Kitchee v Jeonbuk Motors (1200) Shanghai SIPG v Melbourne Victory (1200) Nasaf v Al Wasl (1300) Al Ain v Al Rayyan (1510) Al Sadd v Persepolis (1530) Esteghlal v Al Hilal (1530)