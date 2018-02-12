FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 4-AFC Champions League Results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT)
 Group Stage
 ------------------------------------------
 Lokomotiv     (1)  5  Al Wahda    (0)  0
 Al Duhail     (0)  3  Zob Ahan    (1)  1
 Tractor Sazi  (0)  0  Al Ahli     (0)  1
 Al Jazira     (2)  3  Al Gharafa  (1)  2

 Tuesday, February 13 fixtures (GMT)
 Melbourne Victory     v  Ulsan             (0830)
 Kawasaki Frontale     v  Shanghai SIPG     (1000)
 Jeonbuk Motors        v  Kashiwa Reysol    (1030)
 Tianjin Quanjian      v  Kitchee           (1200)
 Persepolis            v  Nasaf             (1345)
 Al Wasl               v  Al Sadd           (1500)
 Al Rayyan             v  Esteghlal         (1510)
 Al Hilal              v  Al Ain            (1725)
 Wednesday, February 14 fixtures (GMT)
 Sydney                v  Suwon Bluewings   (0830)
 Guangzhou Evergrande  v  Buriram United    (0900)
 Kashima Antlers       v  Shanghai Shenhua  (1000)
 Jeju United           v  Cerezo Osaka      (1045)
