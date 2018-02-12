UPDATE 4-AFC Champions League Results

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------ Lokomotiv (1) 5 Al Wahda (0) 0 Al Duhail (0) 3 Zob Ahan (1) 1 Tractor Sazi (0) 0 Al Ahli (0) 1 Al Jazira (2) 3 Al Gharafa (1) 2 Tuesday, February 13 fixtures (GMT) Melbourne Victory v Ulsan (0830) Kawasaki Frontale v Shanghai SIPG (1000) Jeonbuk Motors v Kashiwa Reysol (1030) Tianjin Quanjian v Kitchee (1200) Persepolis v Nasaf (1345) Al Wasl v Al Sadd (1500) Al Rayyan v Esteghlal (1510) Al Hilal v Al Ain (1725) Wednesday, February 14 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Suwon Bluewings (0830) Guangzhou Evergrande v Buriram United (0900) Kashima Antlers v Shanghai Shenhua (1000) Jeju United v Cerezo Osaka (1045)