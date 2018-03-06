UPDATE 8-AFC Champions League Results

Mar 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage -------------------------------------------------------- Jeonbuk Motors (2) 6 Tianjin Quanjian (1) 3 Kashiwa Reysol (0) 1 Kitchee (0) 0 Buriram United (1) 2 Cerezo Osaka (0) 0 Guangzhou Evergrande (1) 5 Jeju United (2) 3 Zob Ahan (1) 2 Al Wahda (0) 0 Al Duhail (3) 3 Lokomotiv (0) 2 Al Ain (0) 2 Esteghlal (0) 2 Al Hilal (0) 1 Al Rayyan (1) 1 Wednesday, March 7 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Kashima Antlers (0830) Suwon Bluewings v Shanghai Shenhua (1000) Kawasaki Frontale v Melbourne Victory (1000) Shanghai SIPG v Ulsan (1200)