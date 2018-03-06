FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 8-AFC Champions League Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT)
 Group Stage
 --------------------------------------------------------
 Jeonbuk Motors        (2)  6  Tianjin Quanjian  (1)  3
 Kashiwa Reysol        (0)  1  Kitchee           (0)  0
 Buriram United        (1)  2  Cerezo Osaka      (0)  0
 Guangzhou Evergrande  (1)  5  Jeju United       (2)  3
 Zob Ahan              (1)  2  Al Wahda          (0)  0
 Al Duhail             (3)  3  Lokomotiv         (0)  2
 Al Ain                (0)  2  Esteghlal         (0)  2
 Al Hilal              (0)  1  Al Rayyan         (1)  1

 Wednesday, March  7 fixtures (GMT)
 Sydney             v  Kashima Antlers    (0830)
 Suwon Bluewings    v  Shanghai Shenhua   (1000)
 Kawasaki Frontale  v  Melbourne Victory  (1000)
 Shanghai SIPG      v  Ulsan              (1200)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
