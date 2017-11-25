Soccer-Silva strike secures Champions League win for Urawa

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds won the Asian Champions League when a 1-0 win over Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia at Saitama Stadium on Saturday handed them the title 2-1 on aggregate.

Rafael Silva scored two minutes from time to give Urawa the win having also scored his side’s vital away goal in the first leg in Riyadh last week.

Urawa become the first Japanese side to claim the continental championship since Gamba Osaka in 2009 while the win is Urawa’s second, 10 years after their only previous success.

The win extends the dominance of east Asian teams in the competition, with no team from the west of the continent winning the title since Al Sadd of Qatar defeated South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors on penalties in 2011. (Reporting by Michael Church in Tokyo, Editing by Rex Gowar)