FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Madjer back to coach Algeria
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 19, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Madjer back to coach Algeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former African Footballer of the Year Rabah Madjer has been appointed Algeria’s new coach after Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz was fired on Wednesday, the country’s football federation has said.

The 58-year-old returns for a third spell after being away from coaching for more than a decade, working instead as a television analyst.

He was in charge of Algeria from April 1994 to July the following year, and then again for nine matches from July 2001 to May 2002.

His last coaching job was in 2006 at Al Rayyan in Qatar.

As a player, Madjer won the European Cup in 1987 when his cheeky backheel helped FC Porto beat Bayern Munich. He was crowned Africa’s best player for that year.

Alcaraz departs after failing to reverse Algeria’s fortunes in 2018 World Cup qualifiers, where they are without a win after five matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.