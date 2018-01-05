FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Independiente's Argentine full back Tagliafico joins Ajax
January 5, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Independiente's Argentine full back Tagliafico joins Ajax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam have completed the signing of 25-year old left back Nicolas Tagliafico from Argentine side Independiente, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The club did not disclose details of the deal but Tagliafico, who won the Copa Sudamericana with the Buenos Aires outfit last month, becomes the fifth Argentine at the Eredivisie side.

“It’s a club with a great history and that seduced me into coming to play here,” the former Banfield and Real Murcia player told Ajax’s official website (www.ajax.nl). (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

