2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
June 16, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday 
Thursday, June 15  
Colon (Santa Fe)   2 San Lorenzo   1  
Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          27 16 8  3  54 22 56  
2  River Plate           27 15 7  5  48 25 52  
3  Banfield              27 16 3  8  38 30 51  
4  San Lorenzo           28 15 4  9  44 34 49  
5  Newell's Old Boys     27 14 6  7  38 25 48  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         27 13 9  5  34 21 48  
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      28 14 6  8  32 24 48  
8  Estudiantes           27 13 8  6  41 26 47  
9  Racing Club           27 14 4  9  44 37 46  
10 Lanus                 27 13 6  8  32 23 45  
11 Rosario Central       27 11 9  7  35 24 42  
-------------------------
12 Talleres              27 11 7  9  31 25 40  
13 Defensa y Justicia    27 11 7  9  24 21 40  
14 Gimnasia-La Plata     27 10 7  10 23 23 37  
15 Godoy Cruz            27 11 4  12 30 31 37  
16 Atletico Rafaela      27 10 6  11 28 25 36  
17 Olimpo                27 8  9  10 31 29 33  
18 Temperley             27 9  6  12 27 35 33  
19 Union (Santa Fe)      27 8  8  11 24 33 32  
20 San Martin (San Juan) 27 7  11 9  26 36 32  
21 Velez Sarsfield       27 9  5  13 25 38 32  
22 Atletico Tucuman      27 8  7  12 32 35 31  
23 Patronato             27 7  9  11 26 36 30  
24 Huracan               27 5  10 12 22 28 25  
25 Tigre                 27 6  7  14 29 41 25  
26 Sarmiento             27 6  7  14 26 41 25  
27 Aldosivi              27 5  10 12 15 32 25  
28 Arsenal               27 6  5  16 22 45 23  
29 Quilmes               27 6  5  16 15 39 23  
30 Belgrano              27 4  10 13 19 31 22  
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Friday, June 16       
San Martin (San Juan) v Temperley         (2045)  
Huracan               v Union (Santa Fe)  (2200)  
Talleres              v Gimnasia-La Plata (2300)  
Saturday, June 17     
Banfield              v Rosario Central   (0015)  
Arsenal               v Godoy Cruz        (1700)  
Estudiantes           v Belgrano          (1915)  
Atletico Rafaela      v Quilmes           (2015)  
Aldosivi              v Boca Juniors      (2045)  
Velez Sarsfield       v Sarmiento         (2230)  
Sunday, June 18       
Newell's Old Boys     v Lanus             (1700)  
Patronato             v Tigre             (1745)  
Independiente         v Olimpo            (1915)  
Defensa y Justicia    v Atletico Tucuman  (2000)  
River Plate           v Racing Club       (2015)

