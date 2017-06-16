FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
#World Football
June 16, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday 
Friday, June 16       
Huracan               1 Union (Santa Fe) 0  
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley        1  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          27 16 8  3  54 22 56  
2  River Plate           27 15 7  5  48 25 52  
3  Banfield              27 16 3  8  38 30 51  
4  San Lorenzo           28 15 4  9  44 34 49  
5  Newell's Old Boys     27 14 6  7  38 25 48  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         27 13 9  5  34 21 48  
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      28 14 6  8  32 24 48  
8  Estudiantes           27 13 8  6  41 26 47  
9  Racing Club           27 14 4  9  44 37 46  
10 Lanus                 27 13 6  8  32 23 45  
11 Rosario Central       27 11 9  7  35 24 42  
-------------------------
12 Talleres              27 11 7  9  31 25 40  
13 Defensa y Justicia    27 11 7  9  24 21 40  
14 Gimnasia-La Plata     27 10 7  10 23 23 37  
15 Godoy Cruz            27 11 4  12 30 31 37  
16 Atletico Rafaela      27 10 6  11 28 25 36  
17 Temperley             28 10 6  12 28 35 36  
18 Olimpo                27 8  9  10 31 29 33  
19 Union (Santa Fe)      28 8  8  12 24 34 32  
20 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7  11 10 26 37 32  
21 Velez Sarsfield       27 9  5  13 25 38 32  
22 Atletico Tucuman      27 8  7  12 32 35 31  
23 Patronato             27 7  9  11 26 36 30  
24 Huracan               28 6  10 12 23 28 28  
25 Tigre                 27 6  7  14 29 41 25  
26 Sarmiento             27 6  7  14 26 41 25  
27 Aldosivi              27 5  10 12 15 32 25  
28 Arsenal               27 6  5  16 22 45 23  
29 Quilmes               27 6  5  16 15 39 23  
30 Belgrano              27 4  10 13 19 31 22  
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Still being played (GMT):                             
Friday, June 16           
Talleres                  v Gimnasia-La Plata (2300)  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, June 17    
Banfield             v Rosario Central  (0015)  
Arsenal              v Godoy Cruz       (1700)  
Estudiantes          v Belgrano         (1915)  
Atletico Rafaela     v Quilmes          (2015)  
Aldosivi             v Boca Juniors     (2045)  
Velez Sarsfield      v Sarmiento        (2230)  
Sunday, June 18      
Newell's Old Boys    v Lanus            (1700)  
Patronato            v Tigre            (1745)  
Independiente        v Olimpo           (1915)  
Defensa y Justicia   v Atletico Tucuman (2000)  
River Plate          v Racing Club      (2015)

