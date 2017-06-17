FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
June 17, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 17     
Arsenal               1 Godoy Cruz        2  
Atletico Rafaela      1 Quilmes           1  
Estudiantes           2 Belgrano          0  
Friday, June 16       
Banfield              3 Rosario Central   1  
Huracan               1 Union (Santa Fe)  0  
Talleres              0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1  
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley         1  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          27 16 8  3  54 22 56  
2  Banfield              28 17 3  8  41 31 54  
3  River Plate           27 15 7  5  48 25 52  
4  Estudiantes           28 14 8  6  43 26 50  
5  San Lorenzo           28 15 4  9  44 34 49  
-------------------------
6  Newell's Old Boys     27 14 6  7  38 25 48  
7  Independiente         27 13 9  5  34 21 48  
8  Colon (Santa Fe)      28 14 6  8  32 24 48  
9  Racing Club           27 14 4  9  44 37 46  
10 Lanus                 27 13 6  8  32 23 45  
11 Rosario Central       28 11 9  8  36 27 42  
-------------------------
12 Talleres              28 11 7  10 31 26 40  
13 Defensa y Justicia    27 11 7  9  24 21 40  
14 Gimnasia-La Plata     28 11 7  10 24 23 40  
15 Godoy Cruz            28 12 4  12 32 32 40  
16 Atletico Rafaela      28 10 7  11 29 26 37  
17 Temperley             28 10 6  12 28 35 36  
18 Olimpo                27 8  9  10 31 29 33  
19 Union (Santa Fe)      28 8  8  12 24 34 32  
20 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7  11 10 26 37 32  
21 Velez Sarsfield       27 9  5  13 25 38 32  
22 Atletico Tucuman      27 8  7  12 32 35 31  
23 Patronato             27 7  9  11 26 36 30  
24 Huracan               28 6  10 12 23 28 28  
25 Tigre                 27 6  7  14 29 41 25  
26 Sarmiento             27 6  7  14 26 41 25  
27 Aldosivi              27 5  10 12 15 32 25  
28 Quilmes               28 6  6  16 16 40 24  
29 Arsenal               28 6  5  17 23 47 23  
30 Belgrano              28 4  10 14 19 33 22  
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Still being played (GMT):                        
Saturday, June 17         
Aldosivi                  v Boca Juniors (2045)  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, June 17    
Velez Sarsfield      v Sarmiento        (2230)  
Sunday, June 18      
Newell's Old Boys    v Lanus            (1700)  
Patronato            v Tigre            (1745)  
Independiente        v Olimpo           (1915)  
Defensa y Justicia   v Atletico Tucuman (2000)  
River Plate          v Racing Club      (2015)

0 : 0
