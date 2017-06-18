FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 5-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
June 18, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 5-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18       
Defensa y Justicia    3 Atletico Tucuman  0  
Independiente         1 Olimpo            1  
Newell's Old Boys     1 Lanus             1  
Patronato             0 Tigre             2  
River Plate           2 Racing Club       3  
Saturday, June 17     
Velez Sarsfield       5 Sarmiento         1  
Aldosivi              0 Boca Juniors      4  
Arsenal               1 Godoy Cruz        2  
Atletico Rafaela      1 Quilmes           1  
Estudiantes           2 Belgrano          0  
Friday, June 16       
Banfield              3 Rosario Central   1  
Huracan               1 Union (Santa Fe)  0  
Talleres              0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1  
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley         1  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          28 17 8  3  58 22 59  
2  Banfield              28 17 3  8  41 31 54  
3  River Plate           28 15 7  6  50 28 52  
4  Estudiantes           28 14 8  6  43 26 50  
5  Newell's Old Boys     28 14 7  7  39 26 49  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         28 13 10 5  35 22 49  
7  San Lorenzo           28 15 4  9  44 34 49  
8  Racing Club           28 15 4  9  47 39 49  
9  Colon (Santa Fe)      28 14 6  8  32 24 48  
10 Lanus                 28 13 7  8  33 24 46  
11 Defensa y Justicia    28 12 7  9  27 21 43  
-------------------------
12 Rosario Central       28 11 9  8  36 27 42  
13 Talleres              28 11 7  10 31 26 40  
14 Gimnasia-La Plata     28 11 7  10 24 23 40  
15 Godoy Cruz            28 12 4  12 32 32 40  
16 Atletico Rafaela      28 10 7  11 29 26 37  
17 Temperley             28 10 6  12 28 35 36  
18 Velez Sarsfield       28 10 5  13 30 39 35  
19 Olimpo                28 8  10 10 32 30 34  
20 Union (Santa Fe)      28 8  8  12 24 34 32  
21 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7  11 10 26 37 32  
22 Atletico Tucuman      28 8  7  13 32 38 31  
23 Patronato             28 7  9  12 26 38 30  
24 Huracan               28 6  10 12 23 28 28  
25 Tigre                 28 7  7  14 31 41 28  
26 Sarmiento             28 6  7  15 27 46 25  
27 Aldosivi              28 5  10 13 15 36 25  
28 Quilmes               28 6  6  16 16 40 24  
29 Arsenal               28 6  5  17 23 47 23  
30 Belgrano              28 4  10 14 19 33 22  
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

