UPDATE 5-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Defensa y Justicia 3 Atletico Tucuman 0 Independiente 1 Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Lanus 1 Patronato 0 Tigre 2 River Plate 2 Racing Club 3 Saturday, June 17 Velez Sarsfield 5 Sarmiento 1 Aldosivi 0 Boca Juniors 4 Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0 Friday, June 16 Banfield 3 Rosario Central 1 Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Talleres 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 28 17 8 3 58 22 59 2 Banfield 28 17 3 8 41 31 54 3 River Plate 28 15 7 6 50 28 52 4 Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50 5 Newell's Old Boys 28 14 7 7 39 26 49 ------------------------- 6 Independiente 28 13 10 5 35 22 49 7 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 8 Racing Club 28 15 4 9 47 39 49 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48 10 Lanus 28 13 7 8 33 24 46 11 Defensa y Justicia 28 12 7 9 27 21 43 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42 13 Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 28 11 7 10 24 23 40 15 Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40 16 Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37 17 Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36 18 Velez Sarsfield 28 10 5 13 30 39 35 19 Olimpo 28 8 10 10 32 30 34 20 Union (Santa Fe) 28 8 8 12 24 34 32 21 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 11 10 26 37 32 22 Atletico Tucuman 28 8 7 13 32 38 31 23 Patronato 28 7 9 12 26 38 30 24 Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28 25 Tigre 28 7 7 14 31 41 28 26 Sarmiento 28 6 7 15 27 46 25 27 Aldosivi 28 5 10 13 15 36 25 28 Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24 29 Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23 30 Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana