Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

June 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 27 Estudiantes 1 Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 30 18 9 3 62 25 63 2 River Plate 30 16 8 6 51 28 56 3 Estudiantes 30 16 8 6 46 26 56 4 Racing Club 30 17 4 9 51 40 55 5 Banfield 30 17 3 10 42 35 54 ------------------------- 6 Independiente 29 14 10 5 38 22 52 7 San Lorenzo 29 16 4 9 45 34 52 8 Lanus 29 14 7 8 35 24 49 9 Newell's Old Boys 30 14 7 9 40 30 49 10 Defensa y Justicia 30 14 7 9 31 23 49 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 14 7 9 32 25 49 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 30 11 11 8 40 31 44 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 7 11 26 24 43 14 Godoy Cruz 30 13 4 13 34 34 43 15 Talleres 29 11 8 10 34 29 41 16 Olimpo 30 9 11 10 37 32 38 17 Atletico Rafaela 30 10 7 13 31 30 37 18 Temperley 30 10 7 13 30 38 37 19 Velez Sarsfield 30 10 7 13 31 40 37 20 Patronato 30 8 10 12 30 40 34 21 Atletico Tucuman 30 8 9 13 34 40 33 22 San Martin (San Juan) 30 7 12 11 27 40 33 23 Union (Santa Fe) 30 8 8 14 25 39 32 24 Tigre 30 8 7 15 33 43 31 25 Huracan 30 6 11 13 23 30 29 26 Sarmiento 30 7 7 16 31 51 28 27 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 27 50 27 28 Belgrano 30 5 11 14 21 34 26 29 Quilmes 30 6 7 17 18 43 25 30 Aldosivi 30 5 10 15 15 40 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 27 Independiente v Lanus (2315) Talleres v San Lorenzo (2315)