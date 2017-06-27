FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
June 27, 2017 / 11:07 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, June 27  
Estudiantes       1 Quilmes    0  
Newell's Old Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 2  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Boca Juniors          30 18 9  3  62 25 63  
2  River Plate           30 16 8  6  51 28 56  
3  Estudiantes           30 16 8  6  46 26 56  
4  Racing Club           30 17 4  9  51 40 55  
5  Banfield              30 17 3  10 42 35 54  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         29 14 10 5  38 22 52  
7  San Lorenzo           29 16 4  9  45 34 52  
8  Lanus                 29 14 7  8  35 24 49  
9  Newell's Old Boys     30 14 7  9  40 30 49  
10 Defensa y Justicia    30 14 7  9  31 23 49  
11 Colon (Santa Fe)      30 14 7  9  32 25 49  
-------------------------
12 Rosario Central       30 11 11 8  40 31 44  
13 Gimnasia-La Plata     30 12 7  11 26 24 43  
14 Godoy Cruz            30 13 4  13 34 34 43  
15 Talleres              29 11 8  10 34 29 41  
16 Olimpo                30 9  11 10 37 32 38  
17 Atletico Rafaela      30 10 7  13 31 30 37  
18 Temperley             30 10 7  13 30 38 37  
19 Velez Sarsfield       30 10 7  13 31 40 37  
20 Patronato             30 8  10 12 30 40 34  
21 Atletico Tucuman      30 8  9  13 34 40 33  
22 San Martin (San Juan) 30 7  12 11 27 40 33  
23 Union (Santa Fe)      30 8  8  14 25 39 32  
24 Tigre                 30 8  7  15 33 43 31  
25 Huracan               30 6  11 13 23 30 29  
26 Sarmiento             30 7  7  16 31 51 28  
27 Arsenal               30 7  6  17 27 50 27  
28 Belgrano              30 5  11 14 21 34 26  
29 Quilmes               30 6  7  17 18 43 25  
30 Aldosivi              30 5  10 15 15 40 25  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Tuesday, June 27     
Independiente        v Lanus       (2315)  
Talleres             v San Lorenzo (2315)

