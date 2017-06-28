FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 28, 2017 / 1:32 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, June 27  
Independiente     1 Lanus       1  
Talleres          1 San Lorenzo 1  
Estudiantes       1 Quilmes     0  
Newell's Old Boys 0 Godoy Cruz  2  
   Standings             P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Boca Juniors          30 18 9  3  62 25 63  
2  River Plate           30 16 8  6  51 28 56  
3  Estudiantes           30 16 8  6  46 26 56  
4  Racing Club           30 17 4  9  51 40 55  
5  Banfield              30 17 3  10 42 35 54  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         30 14 11 5  39 23 53  
7  San Lorenzo           30 16 5  9  46 35 53  
8  Lanus                 30 14 8  8  36 25 50  
9  Newell's Old Boys     30 14 7  9  40 30 49  
10 Defensa y Justicia    30 14 7  9  31 23 49  
11 Colon (Santa Fe)      30 14 7  9  32 25 49  
-------------------------
12 Rosario Central       30 11 11 8  40 31 44  
13 Gimnasia-La Plata     30 12 7  11 26 24 43  
14 Godoy Cruz            30 13 4  13 34 34 43  
15 Talleres              30 11 9  10 35 30 42  
16 Olimpo                30 9  11 10 37 32 38  
17 Atletico Rafaela      30 10 7  13 31 30 37  
18 Temperley             30 10 7  13 30 38 37  
19 Velez Sarsfield       30 10 7  13 31 40 37  
20 Patronato             30 8  10 12 30 40 34  
21 Atletico Tucuman      30 8  9  13 34 40 33  
22 San Martin (San Juan) 30 7  12 11 27 40 33  
23 Union (Santa Fe)      30 8  8  14 25 39 32  
24 Tigre                 30 8  7  15 33 43 31  
25 Huracan               30 6  11 13 23 30 29  
26 Sarmiento             30 7  7  16 31 51 28  
27 Arsenal               30 7  6  17 27 50 27  
28 Belgrano              30 5  11 14 21 34 26  
29 Quilmes               30 6  7  17 18 43 25  
30 Aldosivi              30 5  10 15 15 40 25  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.