FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 7, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 6
Velez Sarsfield   0 Union                 2  
Arsenal           0 Tigre                 0  
Patronato         0 Newell's Old Boys     0  
Sunday, November 5
Belgrano          0 Independiente         0  
Estudiantes       1 Argentinos Juniors    0  
River Plate       1 Boca Juniors          2  
Temperley         1 Defensa y Justicia    4  
Saturday, November 4
Racing Club       1 Talleres              1  
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 San Martin (San Juan) 3  
Lanus             0 Olimpo                2  
Rosario Central   0 Atletico Tucuman      1  
San Lorenzo       0 Banfield              1  
Friday, November 3
Godoy Cruz        2 Huracan               1  
Chacarita Juniors 2 Gimnasia-La Plata     0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          8 8 0 0 21 2  24  
2  Union                 8 5 2 1 12 4  17  
3  Talleres              8 4 3 1 13 5  15  
4  San Lorenzo           8 4 3 1 10 4  15  
5  Huracan               8 4 2 2 12 6  14  
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      8 3 5 0 11 6  14  
7  Banfield              8 4 2 2 12 8  14  
8  San Martin (San Juan) 8 4 2 2 11 8  14  
9  Argentinos Juniors    8 4 1 3 12 9  13  
10 Godoy Cruz            8 4 1 3 10 10 13  
11 Independiente         8 3 3 2 8  6  12  
-------------------------
12 Atletico Tucuman      8 3 3 2 10 9  12  
13 River Plate           8 3 3 2 12 12 12  
14 Lanus                 8 4 0 4 9  14 12  
15 Estudiantes           8 3 2 3 8  7  11  
16 Patronato             8 3 2 3 8  9  11  
17 Belgrano              8 2 4 2 4  7  10  
18 Velez Sarsfield       8 3 1 4 6  11 10  
19 Newell's Old Boys     8 2 3 3 5  5  9   
20 Racing Club           8 2 3 3 8  9  9   
21 Defensa y Justicia    8 2 3 3 13 15 9   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     8 2 1 5 11 16 7   
23 Chacarita Juniors     8 1 2 5 6  9  5   
24 Tigre                 8 0 5 3 4  10 5   
25 Olimpo                8 1 2 5 4  12 5   
26 Arsenal               8 1 1 6 5  10 4   
27 Rosario Central       8 0 4 4 5  14 4   
28 Temperley             8 1 1 6 4  17 4   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.