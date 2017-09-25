FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 25, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 24 days ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Racing Club       0 San Martin (San Juan) 0  
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 Defensa y Justicia    1  
Olimpo            0 Gimnasia-La Plata     1  
River Plate       1 Argentinos Juniors    1  
Rosario Central   0 Banfield              4  
Saturday, September 23
Godoy Cruz        1 Independiente         0  
Arsenal           0 Temperley             1  
Chacarita Juniors 0 Talleres              1  
Huracan           0 Union                 0  
Velez Sarsfield   0 Boca Juniors          4  
Friday, September 22
Belgrano          0 Tigre                 0  
Patronato         2 Atletico Tucuman      1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          4 4 0 0 12 1  12  
2  River Plate           4 3 1 0 8  3  10  
3  Banfield              4 3 0 1 8  4  9   
4  Patronato             4 3 0 1 7  5  9   
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
5  Union                 4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
-------------------------
7  Talleres              4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
8  Huracan               4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
8  Velez Sarsfield       4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
10 Belgrano              4 2 1 1 4  3  7   
11 Godoy Cruz            4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
-------------------------
12 Racing Club           4 1 2 1 5  3  5   
13 San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2  1  5   
14 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3  2  4   
15 Independiente         4 1 1 2 4  4  4   
16 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2  2  4   
17 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
18 Gimnasia-La Plata     4 1 1 2 6  8  4   
19 Atletico Tucuman      4 1 1 2 4  6  4   
20 Defensa y Justicia    4 1 1 2 7  10 4   
21 Temperley             4 1 1 2 3  6  4   
22 Lanus                 3 1 0 2 3  6  3   
23 Rosario Central       4 0 3 1 2  6  3   
24 Chacarita Juniors     3 0 2 1 2  3  2   
25 Tigre                 4 0 2 2 2  7  2   
26 Argentinos Juniors    3 0 1 2 3  5  1   
27 Olimpo                4 0 1 3 1  7  1   
28 Arsenal               4 0 0 4 1  5  0   
1-6:  Copa Libertadores 
7-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Monday, September 25 
Lanus                v Newell's Old Boys (2205)  
Tuesday, September 26
Estudiantes          v San Lorenzo       (0005)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.