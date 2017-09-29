FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 11:59 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Friday, September 29
Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 0  
Union              2 Olimpo  0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          4 4 0 0 12 1  12  
2  Union                 5 3 2 0 7  2  11  
3  River Plate           4 3 1 0 8  3  10  
4  Banfield              4 3 0 1 8  4  9   
5  Patronato             4 3 0 1 7  5  9   
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
6  San Lorenzo           4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
8  Huracan               5 2 2 1 5  4  8   
9  Talleres              4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
10 Velez Sarsfield       4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
11 Belgrano              4 2 1 1 4  3  7   
-------------------------
12 Godoy Cruz            4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
13 Lanus                 4 2 0 2 4  6  6   
14 Racing Club           4 1 2 1 5  3  5   
15 Defensa y Justicia    5 1 2 2 7  10 5   
16 Independiente         4 1 1 2 4  4  4   
17 Newell's Old Boys     4 1 1 2 3  3  4   
18 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
19 Gimnasia-La Plata     4 1 1 2 6  8  4   
20 Atletico Tucuman      4 1 1 2 4  6  4   
21 Estudiantes           4 1 1 2 3  5  4   
22 Temperley             4 1 1 2 3  6  4   
23 Rosario Central       4 0 3 1 2  6  3   
24 Chacarita Juniors     3 0 2 1 2  3  2   
25 Tigre                 4 0 2 2 2  7  2   
26 Argentinos Juniors    3 0 1 2 3  5  1   
27 Olimpo                5 0 1 4 1  9  1   
28 Arsenal               4 0 0 4 1  5  0   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Saturday, September 30
Atletico Tucuman      v Belgrano          (0005)  
San Lorenzo           v Colon (Santa Fe)  (1705)  
Temperley             v Estudiantes       (1905)  
Gimnasia-La Plata     v Lanus             (2105)  
Argentinos Juniors    v Racing Club       (2305)  
Sunday, October 1     
Talleres              v Patronato         (1405)  
San Martin (San Juan) v Rosario Central   (1705)  
Independiente         v Velez Sarsfield   (1905)  
Boca Juniors          v Chacarita Juniors (2105)  
Tigre                 v River Plate       (2305)  
Monday, October 2     
Banfield              v Arsenal           (2205)  
Tuesday, October 3    
Newell's Old Boys     v Godoy Cruz        (0005)

0 : 0
