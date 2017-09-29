Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, September 29 Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 0 Union 2 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 2 Union 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 3 River Plate 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 4 Banfield 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 5 Patronato 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 6 San Lorenzo 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 8 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 9 Talleres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 10 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 11 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 ------------------------- 12 Godoy Cruz 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 13 Lanus 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 14 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 5 3 5 15 Defensa y Justicia 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 16 Independiente 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 17 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 18 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 20 Atletico Tucuman 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 21 Estudiantes 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 22 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 23 Rosario Central 4 0 3 1 2 6 3 24 Chacarita Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 25 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 26 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 27 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 28 Arsenal 4 0 0 4 1 5 0 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Atletico Tucuman v Belgrano (0005) San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (1705) Temperley v Estudiantes (1905) Gimnasia-La Plata v Lanus (2105) Argentinos Juniors v Racing Club (2305) Sunday, October 1 Talleres v Patronato (1405) San Martin (San Juan) v Rosario Central (1705) Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (1905) Boca Juniors v Chacarita Juniors (2105) Tigre v River Plate (2305) Monday, October 2 Banfield v Arsenal (2205) Tuesday, October 3 Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (0005)