#World Football
March 1, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 16 days ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 2     
Banfield              1 Arsenal           2  
Newell's Old Boys     0 Godoy Cruz        0  
Sunday, October 1     
Tigre                 1 River Plate       1  
Boca Juniors          1 Chacarita Juniors 0  
Independiente         1 Velez Sarsfield   0  
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Rosario Central   1  
Talleres              1 Patronato         0  
Saturday, September 30
Argentinos Juniors    2 Racing Club       0  
Gimnasia-La Plata     1 Lanus             3  
San Lorenzo           0 Colon (Santa Fe)  0  
Temperley             0 Estudiantes       3  
Friday, September 29  
Atletico Tucuman      0 Belgrano          0  
Defensa y Justicia    0 Huracan           0  
Union                 2 Olimpo            0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          5 5 0 0 13 1  15  
2  River Plate           5 3 2 0 9  4  11  
3  Union                 5 3 2 0 7  2  11  
4  Talleres              5 3 1 1 8  4  10  
5  Banfield              5 3 0 2 9  6  9   
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      5 2 3 0 5  2  9   
6  San Lorenzo           5 2 3 0 5  2  9   
8  Patronato             5 3 0 2 7  6  9   
9  Lanus                 5 3 0 2 7  7  9   
10 Huracan               5 2 2 1 5  4  8   
11 Belgrano              5 2 2 1 4  3  8   
-------------------------
12 Estudiantes           5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
12 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
14 Independiente         5 2 1 2 5  4  7   
15 Velez Sarsfield       5 2 1 2 5  5  7   
16 Godoy Cruz            5 2 1 2 5  7  7   
17 Racing Club           5 1 2 2 5  5  5   
18 Newell's Old Boys     5 1 2 2 3  3  5   
19 Atletico Tucuman      5 1 2 2 4  6  5   
20 Defensa y Justicia    5 1 2 2 7  10 5   
21 Argentinos Juniors    4 1 1 2 5  5  4   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     5 1 1 3 7  11 4   
23 Temperley             5 1 1 3 3  9  4   
24 Arsenal               5 1 0 4 3  6  3   
25 Tigre                 5 0 3 2 3  8  3   
26 Rosario Central       5 0 3 2 3  9  3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     4 0 2 2 2  4  2   
28 Olimpo                5 0 1 4 1  9  1   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

