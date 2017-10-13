FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Friday, October 13
Lanus 2 Union 1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          5 5 0 0 13 1  15  
2  Lanus                 6 4 0 2 9  8  12  
3  River Plate           5 3 2 0 9  4  11  
4  Union                 6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
5  Talleres              5 3 1 1 8  4  10  
-------------------------
6  Banfield              5 3 0 2 9  6  9   
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      5 2 3 0 5  2  9   
7  San Lorenzo           5 2 3 0 5  2  9   
9  Patronato             5 3 0 2 7  6  9   
10 Huracan               5 2 2 1 5  4  8   
11 Belgrano              5 2 2 1 4  3  8   
-------------------------
12 Argentinos Juniors    5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
12 Estudiantes           5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
12 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
15 Independiente         5 2 1 2 5  4  7   
16 Velez Sarsfield       5 2 1 2 5  5  7   
17 Godoy Cruz            5 2 1 2 5  7  7   
18 Racing Club           5 1 2 2 5  5  5   
19 Newell's Old Boys     5 1 2 2 3  3  5   
20 Atletico Tucuman      5 1 2 2 4  6  5   
21 Defensa y Justicia    5 1 2 2 7  10 5   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     5 1 1 3 7  11 4   
23 Temperley             5 1 1 3 3  9  4   
24 Arsenal               5 1 0 4 3  6  3   
25 Tigre                 5 0 3 2 3  8  3   
26 Rosario Central       5 0 3 2 3  9  3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     5 0 2 3 2  5  2   
28 Olimpo                5 0 1 4 1  9  1   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, October 14 
San Lorenzo          v Defensa y Justicia    (0005)  
Colon (Santa Fe)     v Temperley             (1705)  
Rosario Central      v Argentinos Juniors    (1705)  
Estudiantes          v Banfield              (1915)  
Velez Sarsfield      v Newell's Old Boys     (2105)  
Racing Club          v Tigre                 (2305)  
Sunday, October 15   
Chacarita Juniors    v Independiente         (1405)  
Godoy Cruz           v Gimnasia-La Plata     (1705)  
Belgrano             v Talleres              (1905)  
River Plate          v Atletico Tucuman      (2105)  
Patronato            v Boca Juniors          (2305)  
Monday, October 16   
Olimpo               v Huracan               (2205)  
Tuesday, October 17  
Arsenal              v San Martin (San Juan) (0005)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
