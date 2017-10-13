Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Friday, October 13 Lanus 2 Union 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 5 0 0 13 1 15 2 Lanus 6 4 0 2 9 8 12 3 River Plate 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 4 Union 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 5 Talleres 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 ------------------------- 6 Banfield 5 3 0 2 9 6 9 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 7 San Lorenzo 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 9 Patronato 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 10 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 11 Belgrano 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 ------------------------- 12 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 12 Estudiantes 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 12 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 15 Independiente 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 16 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 17 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 18 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 19 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 2 2 3 3 5 20 Atletico Tucuman 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 21 Defensa y Justicia 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 23 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 24 Arsenal 5 1 0 4 3 6 3 25 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 8 3 26 Rosario Central 5 0 3 2 3 9 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 28 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 San Lorenzo v Defensa y Justicia (0005) Colon (Santa Fe) v Temperley (1705) Rosario Central v Argentinos Juniors (1705) Estudiantes v Banfield (1915) Velez Sarsfield v Newell's Old Boys (2105) Racing Club v Tigre (2305) Sunday, October 15 Chacarita Juniors v Independiente (1405) Godoy Cruz v Gimnasia-La Plata (1705) Belgrano v Talleres (1905) River Plate v Atletico Tucuman (2105) Patronato v Boca Juniors (2305) Monday, October 16 Olimpo v Huracan (2205) Tuesday, October 17 Arsenal v San Martin (San Juan) (0005)