#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 12:04 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Friday, October 27
Banfield 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          6 6 0 0 15 1  18  
2  Colon (Santa Fe)      7 3 4 0 8  3  13  
3  River Plate           6 3 3 0 11 6  12  
4  San Lorenzo           6 3 3 0 8  3  12  
5  Lanus                 6 4 0 2 9  8  12  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
6  Union                 6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
8  Banfield              7 3 2 2 11 8  11  
9  Huracan               6 3 2 1 7  4  11  
10 Argentinos Juniors    6 3 1 2 9  6  10  
11 Independiente         6 3 1 2 7  5  10  
11 San Martin (San Juan) 6 3 1 2 7  5  10  
-------------------------
13 Godoy Cruz            6 3 1 2 8  7  10  
14 Velez Sarsfield       6 3 1 2 6  5  10  
15 Belgrano              6 2 3 1 4  3  9   
16 Patronato             6 3 0 3 7  8  9   
17 Estudiantes           6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
18 Racing Club           6 2 2 2 6  5  8   
19 Atletico Tucuman      6 1 3 2 6  8  6   
20 Newell's Old Boys     6 1 2 3 3  4  5   
21 Defensa y Justicia    6 1 2 3 8  13 5   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     6 1 1 4 7  14 4   
23 Temperley             6 1 1 4 3  11 4   
24 Arsenal               6 1 0 5 3  7  3   
25 Tigre                 6 0 3 3 3  9  3   
26 Rosario Central       6 0 3 3 4  12 3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     6 0 2 4 3  7  2   
28 Olimpo                6 0 1 5 1  11 1   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-12: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Saturday, October 28  
Argentinos Juniors    v Arsenal           (0005)  
Huracan               v Lanus             (1700)  
Union                 v Godoy Cruz        (1700)  
San Martin (San Juan) v Estudiantes       (1910)  
Atletico Tucuman      v Racing Club       (2120)  
Talleres              v River Plate       (2320)  
Sunday, October 29    
Newell's Old Boys     v Chacarita Juniors (1405)  
Gimnasia-La Plata     v Velez Sarsfield   (1705)  
Temperley             v San Lorenzo       (1905)  
Boca Juniors          v Belgrano          (2105)  
Independiente         v Patronato         (2305)  
Monday, October 30    
Defensa y Justicia    v Olimpo            (2205)  
Tuesday, October 31   
Tigre                 v Rosario Central   (0005)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
