Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, October 27 Banfield 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 6 6 0 0 15 1 18 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 3 River Plate 6 3 3 0 11 6 12 4 San Lorenzo 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 5 Lanus 6 4 0 2 9 8 12 ------------------------- 6 Talleres 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 6 Union 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 8 Banfield 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 9 Huracan 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 10 Argentinos Juniors 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 11 Independiente 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 11 San Martin (San Juan) 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 ------------------------- 13 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 14 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 15 Belgrano 6 2 3 1 4 3 9 16 Patronato 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 17 Estudiantes 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 18 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 6 5 8 19 Atletico Tucuman 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 20 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 2 3 3 4 5 21 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 23 Temperley 6 1 1 4 3 11 4 24 Arsenal 6 1 0 5 3 7 3 25 Tigre 6 0 3 3 3 9 3 26 Rosario Central 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 6 0 2 4 3 7 2 28 Olimpo 6 0 1 5 1 11 1 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-12: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 28 Argentinos Juniors v Arsenal (0005) Huracan v Lanus (1700) Union v Godoy Cruz (1700) San Martin (San Juan) v Estudiantes (1910) Atletico Tucuman v Racing Club (2120) Talleres v River Plate (2320) Sunday, October 29 Newell's Old Boys v Chacarita Juniors (1405) Gimnasia-La Plata v Velez Sarsfield (1705) Temperley v San Lorenzo (1905) Boca Juniors v Belgrano (2105) Independiente v Patronato (2305) Monday, October 30 Defensa y Justicia v Olimpo (2205) Tuesday, October 31 Tigre v Rosario Central (0005)